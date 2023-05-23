46,614 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.85 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

