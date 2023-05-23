80,400 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Halliburton makes up about 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.3 %

HAL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,369,727. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

