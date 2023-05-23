954 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
CB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.09. The company had a trading volume of 344,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.96. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
