ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $99.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,212.24 or 1.00023123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001909 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $125.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

