Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.10, with a volume of 5393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.59.
Accord Financial Stock Down 7.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.22 million, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.59.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter. Accord Financial had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.78%.
Accord Financial Dividend Announcement
Accord Financial Company Profile
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
Read More
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.