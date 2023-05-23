Adelphi Capital LLP Invests $577,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. McDonald’s makes up about 13.1% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.34. 1,193,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,433. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.87 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.