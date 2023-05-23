AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. 107,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,570. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.