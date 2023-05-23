Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given New $9.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of AMTX opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 66.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Further Reading

