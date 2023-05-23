Afya (AFYA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. Afya has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Afya had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Afya Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
