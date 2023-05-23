Afya (AFYA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. Afya has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Afya had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Afya has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Afya by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

