Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.93-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.64. 2,689,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.32. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

