Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.640-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $128.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,279. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.