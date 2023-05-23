Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $606,858.36

Aion (AION) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Aion has a total market cap of $606,858.36 and $1,266.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 95.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00129858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00027952 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

