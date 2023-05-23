Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.74.

Shares of ALB traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.54. 942,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

