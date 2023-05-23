Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) is Long Path Partners LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Long Path Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,358 shares during the period. Alkami Technology comprises approximately 15.1% of Long Path Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Long Path Partners LP owned approximately 2.61% of Alkami Technology worth $34,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Alkami Technology by 107.4% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 410,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,520,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,095. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

