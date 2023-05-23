Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

