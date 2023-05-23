Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.