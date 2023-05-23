Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $247.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.20.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $193.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.43 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.59 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

