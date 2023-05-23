Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 122,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after acquiring an additional 251,979 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

