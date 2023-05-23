Ampfield Management L.P. Buys 25,355 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ampfield Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 40.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,183 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

FIVE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.17. The company had a trading volume of 356,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

