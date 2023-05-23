Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,210

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,210 ($39.93).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.04) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.42) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,845.31 ($24,683.22). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,373 shares of company stock worth $3,660,312. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,376.50 ($29.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,544.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,999.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 801.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,299.50 ($28.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,036 ($50.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,661.02%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

