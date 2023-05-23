Analysts Set Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) PT at $94.40

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $93.57 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $642,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

