Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $297.88

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.17.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.17 and its 200-day moving average is $253.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.