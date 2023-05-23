Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Price Target at $72.13

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.3 %

QSR opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,233 shares of company stock worth $21,431,501. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

