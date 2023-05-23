Andrew Wilson Sells 2,899 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

