Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

APPN stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth $6,700,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

