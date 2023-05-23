Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Sells £394.45 in Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($490.61).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LON APTD traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 342 ($4.25). 4,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 311 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.10 million, a PE ratio of 8,600.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

