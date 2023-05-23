Aragon Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.00 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $158.19 million and $14.00 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00013420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

