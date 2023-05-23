Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $604.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $118,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,575.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $466,849. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

