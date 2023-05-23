Argent Trust Co Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

