Argent Trust Co Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

