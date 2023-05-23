Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

