Argent Trust Co Sells 5,274 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,869,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380,129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 82,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

