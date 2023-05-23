Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $715,548.51 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Ark has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $46.19 million and approximately $715,548.51 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003281 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003068 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003101 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,144,954 coins and its circulating supply is 173,144,834 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.