ARMOR 1-Day Volume Hits $52.81 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $406,058.45 and $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

