ARMOR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $406,858.09 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $406,858.09 and $52.81 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

