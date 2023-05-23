Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $121,108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.