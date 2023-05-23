Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,833 shares of company stock worth $51,272,220. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANET traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 511,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,508. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

