Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 1,885 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.33. 71,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,940. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -220.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

