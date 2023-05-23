Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 3,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter valued at $129,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EIDO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

