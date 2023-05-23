Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $295,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 1,698,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,455,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

