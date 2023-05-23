Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $87.28. 53,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

