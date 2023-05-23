ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 926.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 896.82 ($11.15).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.77) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 456.60 ($5.68) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 380.10 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,610 ($20.02). The company has a market cap of £456.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,705.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 701.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 707.61.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

