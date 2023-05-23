Associated Banc Corp Acquires 761 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UPS opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.