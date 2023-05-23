Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.13 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

