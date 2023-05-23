Associated Banc Corp Purchases 243 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,445,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,373,000 after acquiring an additional 591,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $179.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,137,076. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.