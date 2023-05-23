Audius Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $254.21 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

