Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 22756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities set a C$3.50 price target on Augusta Gold and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

