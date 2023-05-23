Autoscope Technologies Co. Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AATC)

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 25.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:AATC opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.97. Autoscope Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoscope Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Autoscope Technologies worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications, and solutions. Which offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. It operates through two segments: Intersection & Highway. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.