AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVB stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $175.56. 303,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.53. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

