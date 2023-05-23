Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLV. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 255,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVLV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 31,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $54.76.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

